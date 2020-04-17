Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 4,484,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.58.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,048. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

