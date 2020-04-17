Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 270.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Foundation Building Materials worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 415,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 142,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 212,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 122,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

FBM opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $400.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.