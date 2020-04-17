Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 493,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Freshpet by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 581,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 302,639 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Tricadia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC now owns 689,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 309,458 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

