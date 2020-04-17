Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,583 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Autodesk worth $54,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.82.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $171.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

