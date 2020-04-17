Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685,612 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $48,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 658,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

