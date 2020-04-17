Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 573,442 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,442 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Adtalem Global Education worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,755,000 after acquiring an additional 611,821 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 86.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE ATGE opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.