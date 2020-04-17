Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $161.63 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,355 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 1.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.37% of Global Payments worth $161,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Global Payments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

