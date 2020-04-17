Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $42.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 30,828.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791,621 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Mattel worth $42,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,264,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $6,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

