Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $42.66 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90,249 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $42,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.