Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $43.52 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,461 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.97% of MKS Instruments worth $43,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

MKSI opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

