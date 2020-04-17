Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $44.07 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.10% of EnerSys worth $44,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EnerSys by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in EnerSys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

