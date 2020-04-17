Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $57.88 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,870 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Incyte worth $57,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $178,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Incyte by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after purchasing an additional 464,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Incyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,540,000 after purchasing an additional 376,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Incyte stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,498 shares of company stock worth $2,127,384 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.