Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,588 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.10% of Portland General Electric worth $47,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $61,726,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after buying an additional 349,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

