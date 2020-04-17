Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 431,027 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,027 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 5.20% of Eldorado Resorts worth $58,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,145,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,054 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,149,000 after acquiring an additional 888,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,035,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,728,000 after acquiring an additional 382,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of ERI opened at $15.26 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

