Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,833 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Washington Federal worth $42,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,072,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 197,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

