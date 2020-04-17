Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 144,697 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,697 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.11% of LPL Financial worth $47,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

