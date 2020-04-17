Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 177,123 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,123 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.27% of Stag Industrial worth $42,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

