Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 230,184 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,184 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.74% of Webster Financial worth $57,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

