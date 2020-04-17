Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 260,847 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,847 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.42% of Floor & Decor worth $46,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FND. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

NYSE:FND opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

