Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 363,365 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 363,365 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Steris worth $50,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth $12,791,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.