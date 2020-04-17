Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 45,026 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,026 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Popular worth $51,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Popular by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

