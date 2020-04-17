Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 54,580 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,580 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Burlington Stores worth $55,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $13,397,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $175.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average is $207.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.