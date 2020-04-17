Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 55,998 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,998 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $45,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $217.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $242,071.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $272.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

