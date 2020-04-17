Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 91,391 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,391 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Fabrinet worth $46,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $62.64 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

