Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192,518 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Vulcan Materials worth $60,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

