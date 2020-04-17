FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Hits $4,557.45

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $4,557.45 and $41,638.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004928 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00402918 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001027 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004666 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001497 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

