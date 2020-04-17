FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 277,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,836. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at $4,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 115,593 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FutureFuel by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

