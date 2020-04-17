Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 3,167,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upped their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Garmin by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.11. 2,604,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,023. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

