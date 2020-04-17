Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 2,712,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.96. 531,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

