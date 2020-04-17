Gartner (NYSE:IT) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a daily sentiment score of 2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Gartner’s ranking:

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $105.96. 531,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.