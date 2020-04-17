General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 6,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.19. 2,034,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,897. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.52. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.82.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

