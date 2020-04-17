GETINGE AB/ADR’s (GNGBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GETINGE AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

GNGBY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 4,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,309. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GETINGE AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter. GETINGE AB/ADR had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

