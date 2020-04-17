Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $7.45 on Friday, hitting $83.99. 94,141,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,355,340. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

