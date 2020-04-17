Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.54% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000.

Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

