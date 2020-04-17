GlobalBoost-Y Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $48,577.73 and approximately $30.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,101.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.02412653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.45 or 0.03301150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00600748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00805283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00076272 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00548200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

