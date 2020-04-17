GNY Market Capitalization Reaches $924,486.58 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $924,486.58 and $9,033.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02736634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY's official website is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

