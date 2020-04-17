Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.19. 3,101,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,835. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

