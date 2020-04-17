Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,766,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

VT stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 2,116,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,788. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

