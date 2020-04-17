Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 188,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

