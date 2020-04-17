Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of FPX stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. 90,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $88.15.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

