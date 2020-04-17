Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.49. 5,421,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,542. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

