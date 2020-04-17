GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EAF. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

EAF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 738,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $2,513,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $22,316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.