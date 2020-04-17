Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Purchases £1,270.50 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) insider Ryan Ellson purchased 3,850 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £1,270.50 ($1,671.27).

GTE stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Gran Tierra Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Friday.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.