Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 6,236,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 4,628,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.