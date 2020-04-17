GYM Group’s (GYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on GYM Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on GYM Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.43 ($4.08).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 167.18 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 million and a PE ratio of 64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Analysts expect that GYM Group will post 889.9997827 EPS for the current year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

