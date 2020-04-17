Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 15.8% in March

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 1,760,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HAE stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $264,923.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $4,111,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 146.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

