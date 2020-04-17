Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 12,898,600 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after buying an additional 314,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after buying an additional 522,795 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,145,000 after buying an additional 144,761 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the period.

HAIN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,219. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.