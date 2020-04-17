Hashgard Price Tops $0.0000 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. Hashgard has a market cap of $961,998.91 and approximately $74,372.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02734210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00224848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.