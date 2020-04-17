Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

HE stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 755,600 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $40,445,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,033,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,288,000 after acquiring an additional 412,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,045,000 after purchasing an additional 278,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

