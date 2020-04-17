Head-To-Head Analysis: Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) vs. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Spirit MTA REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 21.35% 5.95% 3.34% Spirit MTA REIT -116.17% N/A -15.65%

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit MTA REIT has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Spirit MTA REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 8.51 $219.62 million $5.04 17.42 Spirit MTA REIT $246.31 million 0.13 -$220.24 million N/A N/A

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit MTA REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Camden Property Trust and Spirit MTA REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 6 11 0 2.65 Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $112.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Spirit MTA REIT.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Spirit MTA REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs. As of December 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 876 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 19.8 million square feet, are leased to approximately 203 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries.

